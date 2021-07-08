Talks underway as Chelsea look to hijack Man Utd’s move for £25m star

Chelsea are looking to hijack Manchester United’s attempts to sign Eduardo Camavinga after opening talks over a potential deal for the Rennes midfielder, according to reports via TeamTalk.

Camavinga came through the youth ranks at Rennes and has developed into one of the most highly-rated young talents in French football. The 18-year-old has made over 80 appearances since breaking into the first team set-up in 2018.

The midfielder has already earned three caps for the French national team having represented his nation at various youth levels and his huge potential has caught the attention of major clubs throughout Europe.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for Camavinga with widespread reports suggesting they’ve held talks with Rennes and the Guardian claimed earlier this week that the Red Devils were progressing well in their attempts to get a deal done.

Camavinga has just one year remaining on his contract and the newspaper suggests that Rennes are prepared to cash-in at just £25m [€30m] as they don’t want to risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

That would represent a bargain for a player of his potential so no doubt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would love to get a deal over the line, however, it appears Man Utd are going to face stiff competition from a domestic rival.

TeamTalk are citing a report from the print version of Le Parisien that claims Chelsea have now joined the chase to sign Camavinga this summer and have opened talks with Rennes to discuss a potential deal.

Thomas Tuchel guided the Blues to Champions League glory last season but the German coach is still looking to further strengthen his squad ahead of an assault on the Premier League title next year.

Camavinga has emerged as a target and the Frenchman would provide competition for the likes of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in the middle of the park if he makes a move to Stamford Bridge.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but there is no doubt Camavinga would be a superb signing for Chelsea or Man Utd if either club could lure him to England this summer.