Man Utd showing ‘definite interest’ and could trump Arsenal to signing of £35m star

Manchester United have a ‘definite interest’ in signing Arsenal target Ruben Neves with Wolves ready to sell if £35m is put on the table this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Arsenal were the early front runners to sign Neves after boss Mikel Arteta identified the Portuguese international as a potential replacement for Granit Xhaka – who’s expected to complete a move to AS Roma.

The Sun reported recently that Arsenal’s technical director Edu has held lengthy talks with Neves’ agent Jorge Mendes about a possible move to the Emirates Stadium this summer and was keen to get a deal agreed as quickly as possible.

However, slow progress has been made and it appears Arsenal could now be in danger of missing out as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook says Manchester United are showing ‘definite interest’ in signing Neves.

Crook claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign a new midfielder regardless of whether Paul Pogba leaves or not and Bruno Fernandes is actively trying to persuade Neves to join him at Old Trafford.

Neves has been a terrific signing for Wolves since arriving from Porto in 2017 but talkSPORT says the Midlands club are ready to cash-in to help raise transfer funds for new boss Bruno Lage and will sell if £35m is put on the table.

Crook told talkSPORT:

“Neves is another player Mikel Arteta has been monitoring very closely, but the trail seems to have gone cold there over a move to Arsenal,” “Wolves have their price tag, £35m, and they’re willing to do business to try and generate some funds for their new manager Bruno Lage. “Liverpool were mentioned to me, but there’s definite interest from Manchester United. “Ruben Neves is a Portuguese teammate of Bruno Fernandes and he is actively trying to push Neves towards Old Trafford. “They do want another midfielder regardless of Paul Pogba’s future at the club.”

Neves is currently on holiday following his exploits with Portugal at Euro 2020 but is expected to report for pre-season training soon so we could see developments regarding his future over the coming days.

The 24-year-old could be viewed as a potential replacement for Pogba should the Frenchman leave Manchester United. Pogba has just one year left on his contract and no progress has been made over an extension so United may be forced to cash-in.

Neves would be a an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s squad, however, we shouldn’t discount Arsenal from the running just yet as Arteta is clearly in the market for a top class midfielder and the Wolves star appears to be on his radar.