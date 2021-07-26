Medical date revealed after Arsenal agree deal for 3rd summer signing

Ben White will undergo his medical on Wednesday as Arsenal look to wrap-up their third summer signing having agreed a £50m deal with Brighton, according to Sky Sports News.

Mikel Arteta has been working hard strengthening his squad this summer after Arsenal finished way down in eighth position last season and the Gunners have already snapped-up left-back Nuno Tavares and midfielder Albert Lokonga.

However, Arteta is in the market for a right-sided defender to replace David Luiz following his exit from the club and White has been widely touted as Arsenal’s main transfer target.

The north Londoners have been locked in talks with Brighton in recent weeks and after seeing initial offers worth £40m and £47m rejected, Sky Sports News says a £50m deal was finally agreed between the two clubs last week.

The news outlet says Brighton have also inserted a sell-on clause into the deal and the Daily Mail claimed over the weekend that White was undergoing his medical after arriving back in the UK following a holiday in Greece.

It appears that report is wide of the mark as Sky Sports News says White will in fact undergo his medical checks on Wednesday before finalising his £50m move to the Emirates Stadium.

As long as there are no late complications, White will become Arsenal’s third major signing of the summer and the deal should be officially confirmed at some point later this week.

The 23-year-old should prove to be an excellent addition to the Gunners squad as he’s developed into one of the most highly-rated young centre-backs in British football since breaking into the Brighton first team.

White was part of the England squad that reached the Euro 2020 finals this summer and while he didn’t feature at the tournament, he did impress during two warm-up games against Austria and Romania.

The youngster is predominantly a central defender and will compete with the likes of Rob Holding and Gabriel for a starting spot but he can also play at right-back so his versatility will be viewed as an important asset by Arteta.