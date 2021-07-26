Arsenal ready to meet £125k-a-week demands after opening talks to sign £40m star

Arsenal have indicated they’re willing to match Tammy Abraham’s wage demands as they look to sign the out-of-favour Chelsea hitman this summer, according to the Express.

Mikel Arteta is revamping his squad after Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last season and the Gunners boss has already signed young duo Nuno Tavares and Albert Lokonga while a deal for Ben White is also close to completion.

The Spanish coach is expected to bring in several further additions with a right-back, central midfielder, goalkeeper and playmaker all on the agenda but it looks as though Arteta is also hoping to land himself a new striker, too.

Abraham has emerged as a top target with The Athletic confirming last week that Arsenal are keen to sign the England international this summer with the striker understood to be open to the idea of moving across London.

The Express are now reporting that Arsenal have initiated talks with Abraham’s representatives and indicated they’re prepared to meet his £125,000-a-week wage demands – an increase on his current £80,000-a-week salary.

Chelsea are ready to offload the 23-year-old as they look to make room for a marquee signing and the Express says they’re prepared to sell if £40m is put on the table this summer.

However, the newspaper suggests that Chelsea’s price-tag is putting off Arsenal from pursuing a permanent deal amid reports the Gunners are hoping to sign Abraham on an initial season-long loan deal.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be open to a loan but it’s clear Abraham isn’t in Thomas Tuchel’s first team plans as the striker played just 17 minutes of Premier League football during the final months of last season.

The young forward is likely to be given far more opportunities at the Emirates Stadium but any potential move for Abraham is dependent on Arsenal being able to offload Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Both strikers are in the last year of their contracts so the Gunners are looking to cash-in this summer before losing them for nothing in 12 months time, and Abraham has been identified as a potential replacement.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress over the coming weeks but Abraham is six years younger than Lacazette and has plenty of potential to improve under Arteta so he could be a shrewd signing if Arsenal could pull it off.