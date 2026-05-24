Tottenham interested in signing Liverpool’s Curtis Jones

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, as per Caught Offside.

After coming through the Reds’ youth system, the 25-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2019. However, he has struggled to secure his place in his boyhood club’s starting line-up.

Still, the midfielder has enjoyed great success, winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

With Jones set to enter the final year of his current contract, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Now, Caught Offside claim that negotiations over a fresh term haven’t progressed at all between Liverpool and Jones, so Slot’s side are open to cashing-in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

As the Englishman isn’t a regular starter, Liverpool aren’t too concerned about losing him. Inter Milan made an attempt to sign Jones in January, but the Merseyside club refused to let him leave in mid-season.

The Nerazzurri remain keen on purchasing him this summer, but Tottenham have now expressed their interest in him as well. Spurs have surprisingly found themselves in a relegation scrap, and they need to stay in the Premier League to sign Jones.

Jones to Tottenham

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are languishing in the 17th position with 38 points from 37 matches, and they need to avoid defeat against Everton in the final game to stay in the top-flight.

The report state that apart from Inter Milan and Tottenham, Aston Villa are in this race as well, with the Merseyside club valuing their player around £35m.

Jones is a technically gifted, versatile player, as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. Moreover, Slot has used him in the right-back position this season.

The 25-year-old is a highly talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years, and Spurs need to be careful about that before making a move. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service during the offseason.