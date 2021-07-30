Report: Liverpool trying to hijack Arsenal’s move after tabling offer for £34m star

Liverpool are trying to hijack Arsenal’s attempts to lure Manuel Locatelli to England after tabling an offer to sign the £34m-rated Sassuolo midfielder, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Locatelli has developed into one of the most highly regarded midfielders in Italian football since joining Sassuolo from AC Milan in 2018 and he helped Italy win the Euro’s this summer with some excellent displays for his country.

The 23-year-old’s impressive form has attracted interest from top European clubs and Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali claimed earlier this month that Arsenal had submitted a formal offer for the player.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for a central midfielder as Matteo Guendouzi has joined Marseille while Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are also expected to secure moves away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Locatelli has emerged as a prime target for the North Londoners and it appeared Arsenal were in pole position to sign the player should be opt for a move to the Premier League.

However, the Gunners face stiff competition as Carnevali told Sky Sport Italia on Thursday that a second unnamed English club have also entered negotiations over a deal to sign Locatelli.

According to Gazzette dello Sport, the mystery club is Liverpool as the Italian outlet are suggesting today that the Merseysiders have tabled a ‘mega’ offer for the Sassuolo star and are battling Arsenal and Juventus for his signature.

Jurgen Klopp is on the look out for another midfielder after Gini Wijnaldum joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last month and it looks like the Liverpool boss is eyeing Locatelli as a replacement.

It’s not clear how much Liverpool have supposedly offered but the Evening Standard suggests that Arsenal’s bid was for £34m [€40m] so you’d assume the Anfield giants must have put forward a proposal worth a similar amount.

Locatelli would be an excellent signing for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club could lure him to England this summer but reports suggest that the player favours a switch to Juventus.

However, Juve are yet to agree terms with Sassuolo and until they do, there is still a chance that Arsenal or Liverpool could win the race for Locatelli’s signature.