Fabrizio Romano: Medical details revealed as Man Utd prepare to unveil 3rd signing

Raphael Varane is due to travel to the UK on Monday to undergo his medical and finalise his move from Real Madrid to Manchester United next week, according to Fabrizio Romano.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market for another centre-back to partner Harry Maguire next season and has been chasing Varane all summer after Man Utd renewed their interest in the French international.

The Norwegian coach has on-going doubts over Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe and Varane is seen as a huge upgrade on the trio so United have been desperately trying to land the Madrid star this summer.

After lengthy negotiations with the Spanish giants, Manchester United confirmed last week that they have agreed a deal with Real Madrid to sign Varane subject to a medical.

The BBC are one of several leading news outlets claiming that Manchester United will pay an initial £34m with the deal potentially reaching up to £42m if certain add-ons are met while Madrid will also pay Lens a £1m solidarity payment.

Varane has already agreed personal terms over a four-year contract with the option for a further year and the defender was snapped leaving Real Madrid’s training ground on Friday after saying his goodbye’s.

Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update and claims Varane is set to travel to the UK on Monday to undergo his medical and put the finishing touches on his move to Old Trafford next week.

Raphaël Varane update. He’s planning to fly to Manchester earlier next week [should be Monday] to complete his move as Manchester United player. 🛫🔴 #MUFC Medical and contract signing are also scheduled next week, then Varane will be unveiled as new signing after Sancho. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2021

Once those formalities are complete, Varane will be unveiled as Manchester United’s third major signing of the summer following the arrivals of goalkeeper Tom Heaton and attacker Jadon Sancho.

The 28-year-old should prove to be an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s squad as he’s been one of the best centre-backs in world football over the past few years.

Since joining Madrid from Lens in 2011, Varane has helped the club win 4 Champions League’s and 3 La Liga titles while he’s also been an established member of the French national team.

Varane has just one year left on his contract at the Bernabeu and has made it clear he won’t be signing an extension so Real Madrid are being forced to cash in rather than risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

Manchester United are the beneficiaries of the situation as they’re about to sign a world class defender in a cut-price deal and Varane should form a rock solid partnership with Maguire next season.