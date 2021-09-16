Arsenal team news update: Club confirms 3 players will miss Burnley trip

Arsenal will be looking to build some momentum with a positive result when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game this weekend, the club have issued a team news and injury update on Arsenal.com which includes the latest on Mohamed Elneny, Rob Holding and Granit Xhaka.

Elneny missed Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Norwich City last weekend after picking up a hamstring injury during the international break. It looks like Elneny is close to making his recovery as the club says the Egyptian midfielder is aiming to be back in full training next week but the trip to Burnley will come too soon.

Holding also sat out the victory over Norwich at the Emirates Stadium last time out after suffering a knee injury in training ahead of the match. The centre-back is making good progress in his recovery and is back in training but still won’t be in contention to face Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Granit Xhaka is also back in full training after being given the green light to return following a positive covid test. However, the Swiss international isn’t available for the trip to Turf Moor as he’ll serve the second match of his three-game suspension following his sending off against Manchester City earlier this month.

The team news update on Arsenal.com confirmed:

Mohamed Elneny

Left hamstring. Mo has worked hard with the medical team after suffering a hamstring strain and is aiming to be back in full training next week. Rob Holding

Right knee. Rob sustained heavy bruising to his right knee during training ahead of the Norwich City match last weekend. Rob has progressed his rehabilitation back into training but will not be available for Saturday’s match. Granit Xhaka

Suspended. Further to receiving a red card against Manchester City, Granit is serving the second match of a three-match suspension.

So Arsenal will be without three players this weekend but otherwise Mikel Arteta has a healthy squad to choose from as he looks to pick up another vital three points against Burnley this weekend.

Thomas Partey is pushing to start after making his return off the bench against Norwich having recovered from an ankle injury while Emile Smith Rowe is also hoping to secure a place in the starting eleven following illness.

Gabriel and Ben White both made successful returns to the Arsenal line-up last weekend while Takehiro Tomiyasu impressed on his debut so the trio will all be hoping to retain their places in Arteta’s team at Burnley.