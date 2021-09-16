Man Utd team news: Solskjaer offers update – 6 players set to miss West Ham trip

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways following their defeat to Young Boys when they take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on the fitness of Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan international missed Man Utd’s Premier League win over Newcastle United last week and the shock defeat to Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Cavani has been struggling with a knock that he picked up during a friendly that was held over the international break earlier this month.

Unfortuntely for Manchester United, the 34-year-old won’t be available to face West Ham on Sunday but Solskjaer says he’s hoping Cavani will be given the green light to resume full training after the weekend. As long as he doesn’t suffer any set-back, the South American could put himself in contention for the League Cup clash with the Hammers next Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“Edinson hopefully will start training with us after the weekend. Hopefully, maybe Monday. Maybe he’ll be involved on Wednesday because he had a fantastic season last season. “The impact he made towards the end of it when he got his fitness… because he struggled early on with fitness, he struggled with niggles. “We feel now to get the best out of Edinson this season we need him to have 100 per cent fit and not pushing. We’ve got a strong squad that will cope with having to let players heal and don’t risk any further injuries. “I see Edinson having a massive impact because he’s that type of personality and a player. He’s a top professional and he can’t wait to get back on. He’s working really hard to get back on the pitch.”

The update on ManUtd.com also confirmed that Marcus Rashford is still on the sidelines as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery while Amad Traore will miss the trip to West Ham due to an on-going thigh problem.

Alex Telles will be another absentee for Manchester United this weekend as he’s ruled out with an ankle injury while Phil Jones isn’t likely to be involved due to a lack of match fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Dean Henderson is yet to make an appearance for United this season after feeling the effects of long-covid. The goalkeeper featured for the U23’s last weekend but David De Gea is expected to retain the first team gloves on Sunday.

There was no word on Scott McTominay’s fitness today but the Scottish international isn’t expected to be involved this weekend as he works his way back from groin surgery – although United are hopeful the midfielder will be available before the end of the month.

So Man Utd are set to be without six players for the game against West Ham this weekend as Solskjaer looks to get the team back to winning ways following their disappointing result in Switzerland.