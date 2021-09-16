[Teams] Rennes vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for UEFA Conference League clash

Tottenham Hotspur get their UEFA Conference League campaign under way when they take on Rennes at Roazhon Park this evening.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo has made plenty of changes from the side that lost to Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend with Gollini among those recalled. The goalkeeper starts in place of Hugo Lloris with the Tottenham No.1 dropping to the bench.

Matt Doherty starts at right-back this evening with Emerson Royal making way while Japhet Tanganga keeps his place as he’ll start his domestic suspension at the weekend. Joe Rondon lines-up alongside Tanganga in the middle of the Tottenham defence while Ben Davies comes in for Sergio Reguilon at left-back.

Tangauy Ndombele makes his first start of the season for Spurs as he joins Oliver Skipp in midfield. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Winks are named on the bench this evening along with Dele Alli.

Steven Bergwijn starts in the Tottenham attack along with Lucas Moura while Bryan Gil makes his full debut. Harry Kane once again leads the line up front for the north Londoners but Hueng-min Son remains out through injury.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Rennes

Salin, Traoré, Badé, Aguerd, Truffert, Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Tait, Sulemana, Laborde, Guirassy.

Subs: Gomis, Tchaouna, Abline, Diouf, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Ugochukwu, Martin, Bonet, Tel

Tottenham

Gollini; Doherty, Tanganga, Rodon, Davies; Ndombèlé, Skipp; Lucas Moura, Bergwijn, Bryan Gil; Kane.

Subs: Lloris, Austin, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Emerson, Dele, John, Scarlett, Fagan-Walcott, Omole, Markanday