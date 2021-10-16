[Teams] Brentford vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from the Brentford Community Stadium

Chelsea are back in Premier League action as they take on Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has made a surprise team selection for the game with Malang Sarr recalled to start alongside Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen in defence with Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva ruled out.

Ben Chilwell keeps his place on the left flank after scoring against Southampton before the international break while Cesar Azpilicueta lines-up on the right side for Chelsea this evening. It means Reece James and Marcos Alonso have to settle for places on the bench.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek keeps his place in the Chelsea line-up and is joined by Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante so Jorginho and Saul Niguez are named among the substitutes for the game.

Romelu Lukaku is passed fit to start up front after recovering from a muscle problem that he picked up while away with the Belgian squad during the break. Timo Werner supports Lukaku in the Chelsea attack so Mason Mount and Kai Havertz have to settle for places on the bench.

As for Brentford, Ivan Toney is the dangerman up front and he’s supported by Bryan Mbuemo.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brentford

Raya, Zanka, Pinnock, Jansson, Canos, Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka, Henry, Mbuemo, Toney

Subs: Fernandez, Thompson, Goode, Forss, Ghaddos, Ajer, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Maghoma

Chelsea

Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Kante, Azpilicueta, Werner, Lukaku

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, James, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Mount