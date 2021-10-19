‘Game changer’: Some Arsenal fans want £19.8m ace to start against Aston Villa

A selection of Arsenal fans on Twitter have urged manager Mikel Arteta to start Alexandre Lacazette during Friday’s Premier League meeting against Aston Villa.

The Gunners are currently unbeaten in five league matches, but they were fortuitous last night, grabbing a dramatic 95th-minute equaliser against Crystal Palace.

The north London club were second-best for most of the second half, but Lacazette salvaged a 2-2 draw in the London derby with a last-gasp equalising goal.

Some of the club’s faithful were delighted with his impact off the bench, and believe he should make the starting line-up when Villa visit the Emirates Stadium.

Twitter reactions:

Friday at Villa, we need to go back to the 4231. Lacazette needs to start, I dont want to see a certain player anymore is Saka is available to play RW — JØ Mágico (@afcJOmagico) October 18, 2021

Lacazette to start Friday, drop Pepe or Ø. We go again. — Den (@Den_AFC) October 18, 2021

You can see the link up play between Lacazette and Auba! Why is this not show cased more! — Dizzy (@DizzyAFC) October 18, 2021

Lacazette is a game changer. Brilliant cf — ESR10 (@Afc_Seann) October 18, 2021

Lacazette has to start against Villa…Arteta needs to stop snubbing him!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LOmjqQOXVs — Egal (@EGTVEgal) October 18, 2021

After this game I gotta see lacazette start against Villa — Zac🎒 (@ZT__127) October 18, 2021

Lacazette really does need to start against Villa. Looked so much better after he came on. — Ian Gobo Funnell (@gobofunnell) October 18, 2021

The Frenchman has had a tough beginning to the campaign. He has been restricted to just 72 minutes off the bench in the opening eight league games of the season.

He came on as a 67th-minute substitute last night, and nearly scored moments later. His curling effort towards the right corner was brilliantly saved by Vicente Guaita.

The resultant corner contributed to Palace taking the lead. Albert Sambi Lokonga’s slow decision-making saw him dispossessed in the lead-up to visitor’s second goal (2-1).

Lacazette ensured that the Gunners got something from the game in the dying seconds. He made a difference with a vital equaliser and could be in line to start on Friday.

The striker’s future remains uncertain with his contract expiring next summer, but he has continued to impress with the limited opportunities at hand for the club this term.

The £19.8 million-rated star put in a lively performance in the derby. The Gunners possessed a better attacking threat with him on the field despite the eventual result not going their way.

They face the Villans at home in three days’ time. It could be another testing outing. Villa did the double over them last season. They need a much better performance to prevail.

Thomas Partey and Lokonga were culpable for the goals conceded last night after getting dispossessed, but Ben White and Gabriel could have also done better in restricting the shots.