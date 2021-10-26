‘Very reliable’: Thomas Tuchel praises 25-year-old Chelsea star ahead of Southampton clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Andreas Christensen ahead of today’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Southampton.

The Denmark international struggled for regular game time under former boss Frank Lampard last term, but his fortunes changed after Tuchel took charge in January.

Christensen has been a regular starter in the Premier League and Champions League games, and recently bagged his maiden club goal in the 4-0 triumph over Malmo.

Speaking ahead of the Saints clash, Tuchel was full of praise for the 25-year-old and believes he can be an ‘absolutely top defender’ for the club with room for improvement at his age.

He said via Chelseafc.com: “He found his place, he’s very strong, he’s very reliable and he has not reached his limits because at this age there is still room to improve.”

“So he can be an absolutely top defender for us in the next years and hopefully he will be because he comes from the Academy, he knows what it takes, and he has improved massively so far.”

Christensen was initially out of contention for a starting spot under Tuchel, but got the opportunity to impress the German after a hamstring injury suffered by Thiago Silva.

It was the same situation in the Champions League final where Silva suffered an early setback. The Dane rose to the occasion with a superb display in the middle of a back three.

His current deal with the Blues expires in June next year. There appears no progress over a new contract with Goal claiming that negotiations have stalled at the current point of time.

Christensen was an unused substitute in the 7-0 Premier League rout of Norwich City. He is expected to start for the Blues when they entertain the Saints at Stamford Bridge this evening.

The club are flourishing at the moment, bagging 12 goals since the last international break without conceding. However, they can’t take things lightly against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

The Blues beat the Saints 3-1 in the league last month, but the scores were level at 1-1 until James Ward-Prowse’s sending off in the 77th minute that changed the complexion of the game.