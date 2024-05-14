Man Utd leading race to sign Juventus ace Gleison Bremer



According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer when the transfer window reopens.

The Brazil international signed a new long-term contract with the Bianconeri in December last year, but he continues to be linked with an exit with the Turin giants in need of funds for new signings.

Gazzetta dello Sport now claim that clubs from the Premier League are pressing the most to sign him with Man United in ‘the lead’. Bremer could be available for an overall package of £52 million.

Quality defender

United are likely to offload multiple centre-backs at the end of the season. Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are about to enter the final month of their respective contracts and could leave on free transfers.

There is also uncertainty over the future of Victor Lindelof, who has just 1 year left on his current deal. Bremer has been touted to move to Old Trafford and he would be a brilliant signing with his experience.

The 27-year-old is one of the best central defenders in the Italian top-flight. This season, he has completed 86% of his passes and has been superb defensively with 1.6 tackles, 4.1 clearances and 5.4 recoveries per outing.

He has also won almost 60% of his ground and aerial duels. The Brazilian has the physical attributes to suit the Premier League and he would be a fine signing to replace Varane or Lindelof during the summer.

United are currently tight with funds due to the Profitability and Sustainability spending limits and their situation could become tougher if they are unable to qualify for any European competition this season.

With this in mind, the Red Devils can’t afford to overspend on any signing. Juventus value Bremer at £52m, but we won’t be surprised if United open negotiations with the Italian giants with a much lesser offer.

With Italian clubs in financial difficulties of their own, Juventus could be persuaded to negotiate on the final fee.