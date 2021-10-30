Mikel Arteta provides worrying update on injured Arsenal star

Mikel Arteta has provided a worrying update on Kieran Tierney after admitting he still doesn’t know when the full-back will be available again.

Tierney has been on the sidelines since suffering a bruised ankle during Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace almost two weeks ago. The Scottish international sat out the win over Aston Villa and the Carabao Cup victory over Leeds United on Tuesday night.

Arteta was hopeful Tierney would prove his fitness in training ahead of today’s trip to Leicester City, however, the left-back was once again absent when the team sheets were confirmed at the King Power an hour before kick off.

Thankfully for Arsenal, they coped well without the 24-year-old with Nuno Tavares deputising superbly at left-back during an impressive 2-0 victory over Brendan Rodgers’ side this afternoon.

Speaking after the game, Arteta provided an update on Tierney’s fitness and revealed that the former Celtic defender was unable to train with the first team on Friday as he’s still feeling pain while running. Even more concerning for the Gunners is that Arteta says he has no idea when Tierney will be available for selection again.

The Spanish boss told Arsenal.com:

on Kieran Tierney’s fitness…

He didn’t train with the team yesterday, he’s still not feeling good, he’s still in pain, and he is not comfortable when he’s running. He was struggling so we’re trying to help him as much as possible, we need him back and I don’t know when that will be.

Let’s hope Tierney is able to shake off this niggling ankle injury as he’s become an important player for Arsenal since arriving from Celtic and he’s a real threat going forward down the left flank.

The Scot now has eight days to recover if he’s to make his return for the visit of Watford to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 7th November. Tavares will be on stand-by to fill-in once again if Tierney still isn’t fit to face the Hornets.

Today’s 2-0 win over Leicester City has moved Arsenal up to fifth in the Premier League table – level on points with fourth placed West Ham – so the Gunners will be hoping to continue their recent good form with another win over Watford next weekend.