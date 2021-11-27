Arsenal vs Newcastle: Confirmed Line-Ups – Tavares starts

Arsenal will want to get back on track with a win when they take on Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium this lunchtime.

Mikel Arteta has made just one change from the side that lost to Liverpool last weekend with Martin Odegaard coming in for Alexandre Lacazette in the number ten position for Arsenal this afternoon.

Aaron Ramsdale keeps his place in goal while Nuno Tavares surprisingly starts at left-back despite his horror show performance at Anfield. That means Kieran Tierney has to settle for a place on the bench against Newcastle.

Takehiro Tomiyasu continues at right-back for Arsenal while Ben White lines-up alongside Gabriel in the middle of defence once again. Rob Holding joins Tierney on the bench today so Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers miss out.

Albert Sambi Lokonga keeps his place in midfield alongside Thomas Partey with Granit Xhaka still on the sidelines with a knee injury. Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Mohamed Elneny are midfield options from the bench for Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka starts once again on the right wing for the Gunners while Emile Smith Rowe also starts so Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli have to settle for places among the substitutes today.

Auba up top

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line up front for Arsenal but Eddie Nketiah and Lacazette are options for Arteta from the bench if needed.

As for Newcastle, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton support Callum Wilson in attack so Maguel Almiron have to make-do with a place on the bench. Joe Willock starts against his former club as he lines-up in midfield alongside Jonjo Shelvey.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Tavares, Partey, Lokonga, Saka, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Aubameyang.

Subs: Leno, Tierney, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pepe, Elneny, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Newcastle

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Fraser, Willock, Shelvey, Ritchie, Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Darlow, Lewis, Clark, Hayden, Hendrick, Manquillo, Almiron, Longstaff, Murphy.