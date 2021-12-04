Teams: West Ham vs Chelsea: Lukaku misses out, Jorginho recalled

Premier League leaders Chelsea take on West Ham United at the London Stadium this lunchtime.

Thomas Tuchel has made four changes from the side that beat Aston Villa in midweek. Thiago Silva is recalled in place of the injured Trevoh Chalobah while Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen keep their places in Chelsea’s back three.

Reece James returns on the right flank after missing the win against Villa with a knock. Cesar Azpilicueta is the man to make way while Marcos Alonso keeps his place on the left with Ben Chilwell ruled out for several weeks with a knee injury.

Jorginho comes back into the Chelsea midfield after being rested last time out. N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are still injured so Ruben Loftus-Cheek keeps his place with Saul Niguez the man to drop to the bench.

Hakim Ziyech is recalled in attack after scoring the winner off the bench at Villa with Christian Pulisic making way. Mason Mount and Kai Havertz keep their places in the Chelsea front three.

No Lukaku

Therefore, Romelu Lukaku has to settle for a place among the substitutes once again. He’s joined by Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

As for West Ham, Michail Antonio starts in attack along with Jarrod Bowen while Manuel Lanzini also offers support in the final third. Declan Rice marshals the midfield while Kurt Zouma lines-up against his former side.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Ham

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Diop, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio

Subs: Yarmolenko, Fornals, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Benrahma, Masuaku, Kral, Ashby

Chelsea

Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Lukaku, Pulisic, Werner, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta, Sarr