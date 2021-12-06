Everton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups – Xhaka starts

Arsenal will be aiming to return to winning ways when they face Everton at Goodison Park tonight, 8pm kick off.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the side that lost to Manchester United last week with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the main casualty after his poor display at Old Trafford. The Gabon hitman drops to the bench with Alexandre Lacazette coming in to start up front for Arsenal.

Granit Xhaka is a surprise starter as the midfielder returns after making a swift recovery from a knee injury. Thomas Partey partners Xhaka in midfield so Albert Sambi Lokonga has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Kieran Tierney is recalled to start at left-back for Arsenal tonight so Nuno Tavares makes way. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Gabriel all keep their places along with Aaron Ramsdale.

Emile Smith Rowe is ruled out after picking up a knock at United last Thursday night. Bukayo Saka is recalled to start in attack along with Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli – who keeps his place after impressing at Old Trafford.

As for Everton, Richarlison starts in attack along with Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon so Alex Iwobi has to settle for a place on the bench against his old club.

Seamus Coleman starts in defence along with Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Ben Godrey while Allan and Andros Townsend also start in midfield for Everton.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Gray, Gordon, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Gomes, Delph, Iwobi, Tosun, Gbamin, Branthwaite

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Subs: Okonwo, Holding, Tavares, Cedric, Elneny, Lokonga, Pepe, Aubameyang, Nketiah