Chelsea vs Brighton: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will be looking to move into second position in the table with a win over Brighton at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has made a few changes from the side that beat Aston Villa last time out but Edouard Mendy keeps his place between the sticks ahead of Kepa while Antonio Rudiger continues in the Chelsea back three.

Thiago Silva misses out after picking up a hamstring injury at the weekend so Andreas Christensen is recalled to start this evening while Cesar Azpilicueta is also back in the starting eleven with Trevoh Chalobah dropping to the bench.

Reece James keeps his place on the right flank and Mateo Kovacic is recalled to start alongside Jorginho in midfield. N’Golo Kante is given a rest as he drops to the bench where he joins Saul Niguez and Ross Barkley.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is given a recall by Tuchel as he starts along with Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic. Marcos Alonso makes way as he’s named among the substitutes along with Hakim Ziyech.

Romelu Lukaku is handed a recall to start up front for Chelsea tonight so Kai Havertz has to settle for a place on the bench. Timo Werner remains on the sidelines along with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ben Chilwell.

As for Brighton, Neal Maupay starts up front along with Solly March while Yves Bissouma marshals the midfield for the visitors. Marc Cucurella and Tariq Lamptey start in defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Pulisic, Mount, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Chalobah, Sarr, Kante, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Ziyech

Brighton

Sanchez, Veltman, Lamptey, Burn, Cucurella, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder, Mac Allister, March, Maupay

Subs: Steele, Webster, Mwepu, Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, Duffy, Richards, Ferguson