Man Utd could sign Amadou Haidara in £46m deal this month

RB Leipzig could cash-in on Amadou Haidara this month if suitors Manchester United put a £46m offer on the table, according to reports via The Sun.

Ralf Rangnick is reportedly in the market for reinforcements as he looks to bolster his squad and a new central midfielder is believed to be a priority as Man Utd have looked light in the middle of the park with Paul Pogba still recovering from a long-term injury while Donny van de Beek remains out of favour.

Nemanja Matic turns 34 this year so a long-term replacement for the Serbian is needed and Pogba’s future at Old Trafford is also in doubt as his contract expires in June and he’s no closer to agreeing terms over an extension.

So Man Utd are seemingly in the market for at least one midfielder and The Sun says Haidara has been identified as a top target by Rangnick – who was at RB Leipzig when they signed the player from Red Bull Salzburg in December 2018.

Some reports have suggested United will wait until the summer before making a formal move for Haidara but with the club currently sitting seventh in the table, many feel they need to strengthen his month to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe.

Cash in

The Red Devils have now been told how much it would take to get a deal done for Haidara this month as The Sun are citing a report from Sky Deutschland that claims Leipzig would be forced to cash-in if £46m was put on the table.

German journalist Phillip Hinze is quoted by the paper as saying:

“I think it gets interesting with everything from £46m upwards. At some point it becomes indecent from the RB point of view, you’re almost forced to accept that.”

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will be prepared to spend that kind of money on Haidara this month but the player has previously indicated he would jump at the chance of moving to Old Trafford.

Dream move

Speaking in 2019, the 23-year-old is quoted by The Sun as telling Bild that it would be a ‘dream’ to play for Man Utd and he watches as many games as he can:

“I like Manchester United very much and watch as many games as possible. I dream of playing there.”

The Sun says Newcastle United are also showing an interest in the Mali international but United would be confident of winning the race to sign Haidara if they decide to formalise their pursuit.

The Leipzig star would be a terrific addition to Rangnick’s squad but £46m is a lot of money – especially as Haidara has a £33m release clause that can be activated in 2023 – so United may feel they can use that as leverage to negotiate a better deal in the summer.