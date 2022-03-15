Team news: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah fit to face Arsenal

Liverpool will be looking to close the gap at the top of the table with a win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today. The Reds boss provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of several players.

Mohamed Salah emerged as a doubt for the trip to Arsenal tomorrow night after being forced off with an ankle injury during Liverpool’s win at Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

However, there is positive news as Klopp says Salah has made swift progress in his recovery and is expected to be fit for the game at the Emirates. The Egyptian international will be given a final check at training today but Klopp appears confident Salah will feature against the Gunners.

In a double boost for the Merseysiders, Ibrahima Konate is also set to be in contention. The centre-back has missed Liverpool’s last two games with a knock but Konate is now available for the game against Arsenal in north London.

However, it isn’t all positive news for Liverpool as Klopp has revealed that James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas are expected to miss out tomorrow due to illness.

Konate back

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Looks like,” the boss replied when asked if Salah will be available. “Mo is a tough cookie and he was only a little bit cut, we were quite lucky with it. It was swollen, painful, yesterday a little less swollen, less painful. “Now I got the message before the press conference that Mo is ready to train and we will see how that looks.” “Ibou is back. Millie and Kostas, I understand in this moment, are out, and that’s it,”

It will obviously be a major boost for Liverpool to have Salah available against Arsenal as they look to take advantage of Manchester City’s slip-up at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

City’s 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park means Liverpool are now just four points adrift with a game in hand so can move to within just one point with a win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.