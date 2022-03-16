[Teams] Arsenal vs Liverpool: Confirmed Line-Ups

Arsenal can cement their position in the top four with a positive result over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta has once again selected Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks while Kieran Tierney continues at left-back ahead of Nuno Tavares. Ben White and Gabriel continue their promising partnership together at the heart of Arsenal’s defence.

Cedric Soares keeps his place at right-back as Takehiro Tomiyasu isn’t risked tonight. There are no changes in midfield as Thomas Partey anchors the Gunners in the middle of the park with Granit Xhaka also keeping his place.

Martin Odegaard will be looking to continue his superb form and the Norwegian will be the focal point for Arsenal in the attacking midfield role. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also keep their places so Emile Smith Rowe has to settle for a place on the bench.

Alexandre Lacazette leads the line up front once again for the north Londoners so Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah have to make-do with substitute roles this evening.

As for Liverpool, Alisson Becker starts in goal once again while the back four is made-up of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson. Ibrahima Konate is back in the squad but has to settle for a place on the bench.

Salah on bench

Fabinho starts in the holding role for Liverpool with Jordan Henderson skippering the side yet again. Thiago Alcantara is recalled in place of Naby Keita in midfield after the Spaniard was rested at the weekend.

Mohamed Salah isn’t risked from the start so Diogo Jota is recalled to line-up alongside Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz in Liverpool’s attack. Salah is named on the bench along with Roberto Firmino so Klopp has plenty of attacking options to call upon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Ødegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Smith Rowe, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson.

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Firmino, Salah, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino.