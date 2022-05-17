Man Utd trying everything to sign Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are trying everything to land Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claims.

The Red Devils are actively searching for a holding midfielder. De Jong has recently emerged as an option, having previously played in the role under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

According to Plettenberg, United are now ‘trying everything’ to sign the 25-year-old this summer. They are verifying the financial package and ‘talks have already taken place’. Ten Hag ‘wants him’.

However, they still face a big hurdle in pursuing the Netherlands international. Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has no plans of entertaining the midfielder’s departure.

Our view:

De Jong has developed into one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders. The Dutchman has excelled with his ball control, and has completed over 91 per cent of his passes this term.

Elsewhere, he has registered just over one tackle per appearance. However, he has largely played in central midfield at Camp Nou with Sergi Busquets being the defensive midfielder.

At Ajax, De Jong excelled in the latter of those positions. The Dutchman was instrumental towards the club’s spectacular run to the Champions League semi-final in the 2018/19 season.

Ten Hag is now keen on a reunion with his former player, but there could be plenty of stumbling blocks along the way. A deal is far from straightforward for the Red Devils this summer.

While Barcelona have financial concerns of their own, Xavi appears determined to keep De Jong. Meanwhile, the midfielder also prefers to continue with the Catalan giants next season.

The Blaugrana could still be forced to cash in on the £63m-rated star this summer. United are one of the front-runners in the pursuit, but they won’t be playing in the Champions League next term.

A reunion with Ten Hag could be a key factor in luring De Jong, but it won’t be a surprise if he turns his attention elsewhere, suppose an offer from a Champions League-based outfit arrives.