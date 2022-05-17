Man Utd one of the best placed clubs to sign Darwin Nunez

Manchester United are one of the best placed clubs to sign Benfica forward Darwin Nunez this summer, Portuguese outlet Record (today’s edition, page 2) claims.

The Red Devils are keen on landing a marquee striker during the upcoming transfer window and Nunez has been mentioned as one of the prime targets.

It is now reported by Record that United are one of three clubs including Atletico and Paris Saint-Germain, who are well placed to sign him this summer.

Incoming manager Erik ten Hag wants Nunez to rebuild United’s attack for next season, but it will cost the club at least €100 million (£84.5m) to prise him away.

Benfica plan to bring in reinforcements based on Nunez’s departure which suggests that they could be prepared to sanction his sale at the earliest possibility.

Our view:

Nunez has had a terrific campaign for Benfica, bagging 34 goals from just 41 appearances in all competitions.

This has included Champions League goals against Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool. The Uruguayan star has proved his credentials at the European stage.

The next step could be to pursue a bigger challenge in a top league. Benfica, who have become a selling club in the past few years, are open to selling him if their valuation is met.

Nunez would be an excellent acquisition for United. He has been hugely impressive with his finishing, but offers much more with his dribbling and pace on the counter-attack.

The 22-year-old is also good in the air and can operate from the left wing. It could be a position for him at United if Ten Hag decides to play Cristiano Ronaldo as the main striker.

It remains to be seen whether United can lure him without Champions League football particularly with the competition for Atletico and Paris Saint-Germain, who also need reinforcements.

Atletico are eyeing a new marksman with Luis Suarez’s exit confirmed. Les Parisiens are also braced for Kylian Mbappe’s departure. The Frenchman is close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.

United have been guilty in the past of haggling over player’s valuations, but they can’t afford another repeat on Nunez. They will need to act fast to try and convince Nunez to join them.