Chelsea best placed to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde

Chelsea are best placed to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (today’s edition, page 4) claims.

The Blues are expected to bolster their central defensive options for next season with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving at the expiry of their contracts in June.

Kounde was the prime defensive target for Chelsea last summer, and Mundo Deportivo report that the club will return for his services once their ongoing takeover is complete.

The Blues offered €50-55 million plus Kurt Zouma to sign Kounde last year, but Sevilla were adamant that they would not sell him for anything less than his €80m buy-out clause.

However, the LaLiga outfit now need to make a big sale to balance their books before June 30. They require at least €40m to negate losses and Kounde has been tipped to leave.

Chelsea are ‘best placed’ to sign him ahead of Barcelona as Sevilla only want a straight-cash deal. The Blues are prepared to make an improved transfer bid for the Frenchman.

Our view:

Chelsea will be without Rudiger and Christensen next term. There are also suggestions that Cesar Azpilicueta could end his decade-long stay with the club this summer.

This could force the Blues to sign more than one central defender. Kounde, who agreed personal terms last summer, appears likely to be one of those joining the club.

The 23-year-old has been one of La Liga’s most consistent centre-backs. He has impressed with his distribution and the ability to clear his lines with good effect.

The Frenchman is not the tallest of defenders at 178 cm, but still has an excellent leap. He has won an average of more than two aerial duels per game this term.

On top of this, he is a good ball-playing defender with 89 per cent of his passes completed. Kounde could be an ideal fit on the right side of the back three for Chelsea.

The former Bordeaux man has also played at right-back for club and country on occasions, and his versatility should be an added boost for the Blues going forward.