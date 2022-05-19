[Teams] Chelsea vs Leicester: Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea can secure third place in the Premier League table with victory over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Thomas Tuchel has made changes two from the side that lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend but Edouard Mendy is among the players to keep their place as he starts in goal once again.

Chelsea go with the same back three from Wembley with Trevoh Chalobah keeping his place in the starting eleven. Thiago Silva also retains his place along with Antonio Rudiger so Malang Sarr has to settle for a place on the bench.

Reece James starts once again for Chelsea on the right flank with Marcos Alonso continuing to deputise for Ben Chilwell in the left wing-back position. N’Golo Kante is given the green light to return to the starting eleven with the Frenchman coming in to partner Jorginho in the middle of the park.

Mateo Kovacic is the man to make way for Kante with the Croatian international not included in the Chelsea squad tonight. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Saul Niguez are midfield options for Tuchel from the bench.

Hakim Ziyech is handed a recall as he starts in attack for the Blues. Mason Mount is given a rest with Christian Pulisic keeping his place in the starting eleven tonight. Romelu Lukaku leads the line up front once again so Kai Havertz has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy starts up front and is supported by Kelechi Iheanacho. James Maddison keeps his place for the Foxes while Jonny Evans marshals the defence alongside Wesley Fofana.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Kenedy, Sarr, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Havertz

Leicester

Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Fofana, Castagne, Thomas, Maddison, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Iheanacho, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Ricardo, Söyüncü, Choudhury, Albrighton, Pérez, Lookman, Barnes, Daka.