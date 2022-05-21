Arsenal fail with £76m bid for Victor Osimhen

Arsenal have failed with an opening bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Italian outlet Calciomercato reports.

The Gunners are expected to sign a new striker this summer, and Osimhen has been one of those, who has been frequently linked with the club.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal recently made an opening bid worth £76 million for the 23-year-old, but the offer was swiftly rejected.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has made it clear that the club won’t sell him for anything less than €110m (£93m) this summer.

Our view:

Arsenal have lacked a genuine goalscorer this season, and it appears set to cost them a place in next season’s Champions League group stage.

Osimhen is more of a traditional striker, but could be effective for the Gunners with his strong aerial prowess and finishing qualities in the box.

He has registered 18 goals and six assists from 31 games this season. His statistics could have been better if not for his absence with a cheekbone fracture.

At 23, he has plenty of room for improvement and there are no surprises that Napoli are holding out for a premium fee to sanction his sale this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will improve on their club-record bid for the striker. A renewed attempt would be a big statement from the club.

The Gunners appear likely to miss out on the top four of the Premier League, but the hierarchy appear prepared to back manager Mikel Arteta again.

The club spent £150 million on new recruits last summer, and there could be another huge outlay as the club look to close the gap on their main league rivals.

With the sum quoted by Napoli, Arsenal may have to spend over half of the budget on Osimhen, but could be worthwhile, given their inconsistency up front this term.