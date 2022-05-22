[Teams] Arsenal vs Everton: Confirmed Line-Ups

Arsenal know they need to beat Everton at the Emirates on the final day of the season to stand a chance of snatching fourth place.

Mikel Arteta has made three changes from the side that lost to Newcastle United on Monday night but Aaron Ramsdale is among the players who keep their place with the England international starting between the sticks once again.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is ruled out with a hamstring injury that he picked up at St James’ Park so Cedric Soares is recalled at right-back. Nuno Tavares keeps his place at left-back in the continued absence of Kieran Tierney.

Ben White is only deemed fit enough for a place on the Arsenal bench this afternoon but Rob Holding returns after serving a one-match ban. Gabriel is passed fit to keep his place despite carrying a thigh injury lately.

Thomas Partey returned to full training on Saturday after recovering from a thigh injury but this game still comes too soon so he’s not risked. That means Mohamed Elneny starts alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield once again.

Arsenal have made a change in attack with Gabriel Martinelli coming in for Emile Smith Rowe. Bukayo Saka keeps his place on the right flank while Eddie Nketiah leads the line up front for what could be his last appearance for the club.

Martin Odegaard starts once again in the attacking midfield role but Alexandre Lacazette has to settle for a substitutes role again today while Nicolas Pepe is also named on the Arsenal bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Cedric, Gabriel, Holding, Tavares; Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Leno, White, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Lokonga, Oulad M’hand, Swanson, Patino.

Everton

Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Davies, Doucoure, Alli, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Lonergan, Mykolenko, Tosun, Coleman, Gordon, Van de Beek, Price, Dobbin, Welch