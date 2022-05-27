Arsenal close-in on £25m deal to sign Alvaro Morata

Arsenal are closing in on a £25m deal to sign Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid, as per Sport.

The Spanish outlet claims that Mikel Arteta is keen on landing the 29-year-old striker from the Rojiblancos this summer. Morata has endured a difficult season while on loan at Juventus and has fallen down the pecking order. He is now second-choice to Dusan Vlahovic at Juve and the Old Lady are unlikely to trigger the purchase option for the former Chelsea striker.

The Bianconeri are in need of immediate defensive reinforcements hence making Morata’s stay permanent is not a priority. Moreover, their delicate financial situation means that they will not be spoilt for transfer choices this time around. This is where Arsenal come into the picture.

The Gunners’ boss is hoping to persuade Eddie Nketiah to remain at the club but will still need to bring in a top class forward. It is highly unlikely that Alexandre Lacazette will extend his contract beyond this season. Thus, it has become a necessity for Arsenal to sign an experienced striker.

Sport also claims that the Gunners have wanted Morata for quite some time and are now close to agreeing a £25m deal to bring him back to London this summer. His contract with Atletico Madrid expires in 2023 and for them, the sale must be done before the transfer window ends in August.

Our View

Alvaro Morata has blown hot and cold this season. The former Blues striker has scored nine times this season and has assisted on seven occasions, from 35 appearances.

In Serie A this season, Morata has averaged 1.7 shots per game and has made 1.3 key passes per game. He has drawn an average of 2.2 fouls every game. One of the main talking points of the 29-year-old’s game is his ability to get behind the opposition line. Though he finds himself to be offside more often than not, he is a real threat on any given day.

Morata has good awareness to get into goal-scoring positions but has lacked the end product throughout his career. He struggles in 1v1 situations and launches wayward shots on too many occasions for a manager’s comfort.

There is no doubt he has the quality to be a top-class striker and could well prove to be the kind of goal-scorer Arteta requires. For that matter, he has made 12 appearances as a sub this season and has scored three times and assisted on a further three occasions. Another positive aspect of his gameplay is his versatility. He has been deployed on the left flank this season apart from his usual center-forward position and has earned himself an average rating of 7.15.

Morata is a proven performer in England and has the experience of playing in the Premier League. This is a vital factor behind Arsenal’s rumoured interest in him.

Morata could prove to be a solid signing for Arsenal, but they should look to keep the cost of the operation below £25 million as their midfield and defense needs strengthening as well.