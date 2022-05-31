Manchester United
Diogo Dalot wants to stay at Man Utd next season
Diogo Dalot wants to stay at Manchester United next season amid interest from multiple Serie A clubs, reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims.
The right-back started the previous campaign as the deputy to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but his position changed during the back end of the season.
Under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Dalot became the preferred choice in the starting line-up due to his overall better attacking attributes.
It has been claimed that new manager Erik ten Hag will also pick him over Wan-Bissaka and Di Marzio reports that he has no plans of leaving.
The Portuguese is considered ‘important’ by the new head coach and a return to Serie A is unlikely. AC Milan and Roma have been linked with him.
Our view:
Dalot was linked with multiple clubs during last summer’s transfer window, but stayed put after United’s move for Kieran Trippier failed to materialise.
The 23-year-old barely got the nod during the first half of the season under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the Norwegian’s dismissal changed his fortunes.
Rangnick regularly picked him over Wan-Bissaka in the right-back spot. Their statistics were similar in terms of defensive contributions, but Dalot fared better going forward.
The Portuguese averaged three long balls per game compared to Wan-Bissaka’s 0.9. His more progressive passing and urge to make early crosses into the box helped him.
Still, he ended up without making a direct goal contribution similar to Wan-Bissaka. It won’t be a surprise if the latter is shown the exit door for a new right-back signing.
RB Leipzig’s Nordi Mukiele has been touted as a potential target, but it remains to be seen whether a deal will materialise following the early departure of Rangnick.
Rangnick recently parted ways with the club instead of taking up a consultant role. He had apparently recommended Mukiele, having managed him at Leipzig.
