Man Utd interested in signing Ibrahim Sangare



Manchester United are set to compete with Chelsea in the race to sign PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare this summer, Sky Sports report.

The Red Devils are keen on pursuing a new defensive midfielder, and it has been regularly mentioned that Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is the prime target.

However, a deal is far from happening at the moment. De Jong is reluctant to join United following their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Amidst this, Sky Sports claim that United are interested in signing Sangare, who has a release clause worth €35 million (£30m) on his current contract at PSV.

The Ivory Coast international is convinced he will be a Premier League player next season. United could face direct competition from Chelsea for his services.

Our view:

Sangare had a top season in the Eredivisie last term. The 24-year-old averaged a stunning 3.3 tackles and 2.6 interceptions per game while winning 7.4 duels.

The midfielder also had similar returns in the European competitions, and now appears keen on taking up a bigger challenge in the English top-flight.

The Ivorian does not possess the exceptional passing range of De Jong, but definitely fares better with his defensive work compared to the Dutchman.

This is one area whether United have lagged. Scott McTominay and Fred have impressed in phases, but neither have been consistent over a period of games.

In Sangare, United would be get a hard-working midfielder, who likes to get into challenges. He won two-thirds of his ground duels in the recent campaign.

Meanwhile, he is accustomed to playing as the number 8 in a 4-3-3 set-up at PSV. That should suit United manager Erik ten Hag, who prefers a similar system.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will pursue both Sangare and De Jong this summer. The latter also prefers operating in front of the backline.