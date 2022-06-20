Arsenal close-in on swoop for Raphinha and Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are set to wrap-up a sensational double swoop for £100m-rated attackers Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha as Mikel Arteta continues to splash the cash, according to reports.

Arteta has already snapped-up Brazilian winger Marquinhos and goalkeeper Matt Turner while a £34m deal for attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira has also been agreed with FC Porto.

Arsenal have also reportedly launched a bid to sign £30m Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and we continue to be linked with a move for want-away Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

However, it doesn’t look like the spending is going to stop anytime soon as Goal claims that Arsenal are closing-in on the signing of Brazilian duo Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Gabriel in recent months as Arteta looks to replace Alexandre Lacazette and the boss has made the 25-year-old his first choice striker target.

Goal claims today that Gabriel is now close to sealing a move to the Emirates Stadium and a deal could be announced in the coming days. The report says after seeing an opening £30m offer rejected, Arsenal are hoping to agree a restructured deal that will include add-ons which should take the fee closer to City’s £50m valuation.

Gabriel is keen on the move as he knows he’s fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, so Arteta could now be reunited with the Brazilian having worked with him at City.

Raphinha also close

Arsenal are set to further strengthen their attack with Goal also reporting that Raphinha is also close to completing a shock move to the Emirates Stadium.

The 25-year-old had been linked with a move to Barcelona but the report says the Catalans can’t afford Leeds United’s £50m asking price or Raphinha’s wage demands, so they haven’t followed-up on their initial interest.

The attacker isn’t willing to wait around for Barca so Goal says Raphinha is ready to join Arsenal after they put forward a lucrative offer. The report claims unless there are any last minute complications, Raphinha will join Arsenal and a deal could be sealed this week.

If these reports are accurate, then it looks like Arsenal are set to splash around £100m on two Brazilian attackers. With Vieira also arriving, Arteta is suddenly staked with attackers so a high profile exit it likely.

Nicolas Pepe is the obvious choice as the Ivory Coast international has fallen out of favour in north London and he’s likely to be sold if Arsenal do seal a deal to sign Raphinha this summer.

It looks like it’s going to be a busy week at the Emirates with Arsenal reportedly closing-in on a sensational double swoop for Gabriel and Raphinha. Stay tuned for further updates….