Man Utd really interested in Ajax winger Antony



Manchester United are really interested in signing Ajax winger Antony, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano claims.

Antony was in fine form under manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax last season, and he is reportedly determined to reunite with the Dutchman at Old Trafford this summer.

United are yet to make a formal approach for his services, but Romano reveals the club are ‘really interested’ and Ten Hag is pushing for a transfer to be finalised.

The player’s camp have urged Ajax to accept bids for the 22-year-old, though the price tag could be high.

Our view:

United have struggled for creativity from the right wing in recent years, and Antony would provide a solid upgrade as he is a specialist for the attacking position.

He bagged 12 goals and 10 assists from 32 outings for Ajax last term before suffering an ankle injury.

Ten Hag is looking to lure his former player to Old Trafford this summer, but there will be competition with Chelsea having also made contact with his representatives.

There could be a potential bidding battle for the Brazil international, but Ajax appear firm on their asking price. They are eyeing between £60-69 million for his services.

The Dutch outfit have sanctioned sales for lesser fees over the past few years, but they value Antony in the same category as the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.

The duo left the club for big-money moves to Juventus and Barcelona respectively, and United will need to pay a premium fee this summer to persuade them to sell Antony.

Ten Hag’s presence should boost United’s chances of signing him, but Chelsea may have the edge if they are willing to meet the asking price. United tend to haggle over valuations.

The Red Devils have been negotiating for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong for weeks, but are yet to finalise a suitable fee with the Catalan giants for the midfielder’s transfer.