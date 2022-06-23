Antony determined to reunite with Ten Hag at Man Utd

Manchester United have been handed a big boost in signing Antony with the Ajax winger determined to reunite with manager Erik ten Hag, Goal reports.

The Red Devils are yet to make a major signing during this summer’s transfer window, but the club are working behind the scenes on pursuing their preferred targets.

Negotiations are still ongoing with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong while Antony’s name has been regularly mentioned, having worked under Ten Hag at Ajax.

According to Goal, the Red Devils’ chances of landing Antony could improve this summer with the Brazil international keen on a reunion with his former boss.

Our view:

Antony was signed by Ajax under Ten Hag’s guidance two years ago. The Brazilian played his best football last season with 12 goals and 10 assists from 32 appearances.

Aside from his goal involvements, he was hugely impressive with his pace, dribbling and also worked hard defensively. He registered one tackle per appearance.

The 22-year-old would seamlessly adapt to Ten Hag’s style of play at Manchester United and would provide them with much-needed creativity on the right side of the attack.

Jadon Sancho was signed for big money from Borussia Dortmund last summer to improve the club’s fortunes on the right wing, but he instead impressed from the left flank.

With Antony being a specialist right-winger throughout his career, he could make the position his own with the Red Devils, should he make the switch.

While the attacker may have given the go-ahead for the transfer, Ajax seem unlikely to let him go on the cheap during the ongoing transfer window.

They are set to hold out for over £50 million for the Brazilian. United will be hoping to lower the final transfer fee by including easily achievable add-ons.

United have been linked with several Ajax players since the appointment of Ten Hag, but may have the opportunity to sign just one from the Eredivisie outfit.