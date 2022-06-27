Arsenal to launch another bid for £65m-rated Raphinha

Arsenal have scheduled fresh talks with Leeds United this week to discuss a deal to sign Raphinha, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist has reported that the Gunners have lined-up talks with Leeds over the coming days as they look to finally agree a fee for the South American winger.

Arsenal have already had a bid rejected by the Yorkshire club but as per the Mirror, an ‘enhanced’ bid is imminent. The English daily has mentioned that Leeds have accepted the player’s ambition of playing in Europe but will only part ways with him should a suitable offer arrive.

Romano has also reported that Chelsea and Tottenham are in the race to sign Raphinha but are yet to begin official talks with Leeds, and the Whites will demand £65m for their star player. The Blues and Spurs have been in talks with the player’s agent but nothing is advanced in their case.

As it stands, Barcelona are the only club that have an agreement on personal terms with Deco (Raphinha’s agent) in place since March. The Blaugrana though, are yet to make a proper bid for the Brazilian.

The race is still open. But, the feeling at Emirates stadium is that the deal will be completed. Arsenal are now growing increasingly confident about their chances of landing their man.

It is shaping up nicely for Mikel Arteta…

Mikel Arteta, by the looks of it, is looking to base his attack for the next season around Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka.

They also have an impressive bench depth in the form of Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Brazilian prospect, Marquinhos. That said, Arteta is looking at versatility from his front three.

Raphinha is a natural winger but can play as an attacking midfielder as well. Gabriel Jesus until last season was predominantly used as a striker. But, the player has admitted that the right flank is the best position for him. He can play as a false nine whilst not on the flanks. It is all turning out to be impressive, as far as the Gunners’ transfer plans are concerned.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were two proper strikers. Arteta seldom used them on the flanks. Now that the duo have left north London, Arsenal are revamping their attack and if they can land Raphinha as well as Gabriel, Arteta will have great depth at his disposal.

The 25-year-old scored 11 goals last season. What makes this stat impressive is that Leeds were battling relegation and had it not been for Raphinha’s performances, they probably would have been relegated.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners’ lack of UEFA Champions League football next season could prove to be a potential hurdle in agreeing on personal terms with Raphinha. Chelsea, Tottenham, and Barcelona are all in the Champions League next season but are yet to make official approaches.