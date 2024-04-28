Arsenal and Liverpool keen on Samu Omoridion

Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on Atletico Madrid attacker Samu Omoridion, according to CaughtOffside.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Deportivo Alaves and he has impressed with his performances this season. He has nine goals and an assist in all competitions.

According to the report, Arsenal and Liverpool are considering a summer move for the player but they will face competition from West Ham United. The Hammers have reportedly contacted his agent to discuss a potential move.

As per the report, Atletico Madrid value the player at £52 million and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal and Liverpool are willing to pay that much for an unproven talent.

The 19-year-old striker is certainly a prodigious talent with a bright future ahead of him, but he has done nothing to warrant the £52 million price tag yet. Atletico Madrid might have to be more reasonable with their demands in order for a move to go through.

The striker will hope to play regularly at this stage of his career and the opportunity to move to big clubs like Arsenal or Liverpool could be quite tempting for him. If Atletico Madrid fails to provide him with the opportunity to showcase his abilities on regular basis, he is likely to be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League.

Arsenal and Liverpool need a striker

Arsenal need more depth in the attack and Omoridion could prove to be a superb long-term investment. Gabriel Jesus has found the back of the net just four times in the league this season and the young striker would compete with the Brazilian international and Kai Havertz for a starting spot.

At Liverpool, Darwin Nunez has consistently missed big chances and the Reds need a more reliable finisher. Diogo Jota has had his fair share of injury problems as well so it’s no surprise to see the Reds links with strikers such as Omoridion.

The talented young striker will certainly fancy his chances of forcing his way into the starting lineup at Arsenal or Liverpool if a transfer goes through this summer.