Arsenal agree personal terms with Jesus ahead of transfer

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus ahead of his transfer this week, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano claims.

The Gunners finalised a deal worth £45 million for the Brazil international recently, and they have now sorted personal terms with his representative.

As per Romano, a five-year contract has been accepted through agent Marcelo Pettinati, and the 25-year-old will now undergo his medical at the club.

He is set to become Arsenal’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window after Marquinhos, Matt Turner (announcement due soon) and Fabio Vieira.

Our view:

For the past few days, it has been known that Jesus would be joining Arsenal, but they still needed to finalise personal terms to cross the final transfer hurdle.

This has been successfully done, and the Gunners will now be aiming to complete his medical tests as soon as possible such that he is involved in pre-season.

Jesus registered 13 goals and 12 assists for City in the previous campaign, but he was largely in-and-out of the line-up, averaging just over 60 minutes per game.

He was also interchanged between the striker and right-wing roles. At Arsenal, he should be a regular starter up front which could bring the best out of him next season.

While there is competition from club graduate Eddie Nketiah, Jesus will be guaranteed a starting spot which has never been the case at City over recent campaigns.

Arsenal’s summer spending appears set to continue after Jesus’ acquisition. Their next target seems to be Raphinha with a fresh meeting planned with Leeds this week.

The Yorkshire outfit are firm on their £65 million price tag for Raphinha, but the Gunners will be hoping to lower the final fee by including easily achievable add-ons.

Arsenal have shown plenty of intent in the transfer window with their spending exceeding £85m. It could potentially be the biggest summer spending spree in the club’s history.