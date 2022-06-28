Arsenal looking to wrap-up £95m Jesus & Raphinha swoop

Gabriel Jesus is set to undergo his medical in London on today [Tuesday] as Arsenal also step-up their pursuit of Raphinha, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his attacking options after allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leave over the past six months. Nicolas Pepe could also be heading for the exit door so Arsenal need reinforcements.

Gabriel has been widely touted as Arteta’s prime striker target the Gunners have been locked in negotiations with Manchester City in recent weeks trying to get a deal agreed.

A breakthrough was reached over the weekend and The Sun claims that the 25-year-old is heading to London to undergo his medical today [Tuesday] after a £45m deal was agreed with City.

Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte also supports this claim as they say Gabriel will have his medical today before putting pen-to-paper on a five-year contract worth around £193,000-a-week [£10m per season] at the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel has just one year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and wanted a move after falling down the pecking order following the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Arteta knows the South American well from their time together at City and it’s this close relationship that may have played a key role in helping Arsenal fend off rival interest from the likes of Chelsea and Spurs.

Gabriel provided 13 goals and 13 assists in his 41 appearances last season and is one of the most hard working forwards in Europe so he should be an excellent addition to Arsenal’s squad.

Raphinha talks scheduled

And he may not be the last Brazilian to join the Gunners this summer as Goal Brazil claims that Arsenal are now pushing ahead with a move for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

Goal are one of several sources to claim that fresh talks are scheduled to take place this week as Arsenal prepare to submit an improved offer having seen their opening bid rejected.

Leeds have been demanding £65m for the 25-year-old’s signature, but Goal Brazil suggests that Raphinha’s agents believe a deal closer to £50m can be agreed with the Yorkshire outfit.

Raphinha still favours a move to Barcelona but the Spaniard’s are unable to compete financially with Arsenal while Chelsea and Spurs have yet to formalise their interest, so the Gunners are in pole position.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress over the coming days but it looks like Arsenal are hoping to pull off a potential £95m swoop for Gabriel and Raphinha, which would be a real statement of intent from Arteta’s club.