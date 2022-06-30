Tottenham target deals for £28m duo Spence and Estupinan

Tottenham are on the verge of agreeing a deal to sign Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence and are also eyeing a swoop for Villarreal star Pervis Estupinan, according to reports.

Antonio Conte is looking to rebuild his defence this summer ahead of Tottenham’s return to the Champions League and they’ve been strongly linked with a loan move for Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet.

However, Goal claims Spurs are also wanting to sign Estupinan from Villarreal as Conte is eyeing the Ecuadorian international as the player to strengthen his options in the left wing-back position.

The report says Tottenham are hoping to agree a deal worth around £13m for the 24-year-old, however, it remains to be seen how willing Villarreal will be to cashing-in on the defender.

Estupinan only joined the La Liga outfit from Watford two years ago and still has five years left on his contract so Villarreal are under no pressure to sell any time soon.

The South American has impressed during his time in Spain and he’d provide stiff competition for Sergio Reguilon down the left flank if he secures a move to White Hart Lane this summer.

Spence deal close

Tottenham are also in the market for another right wing-back to compete with Emerson Royal and they’ve been strongly linked with a move for highly-rated Middlesbrough star Djed Spence in recent months.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an excellent spell on loan at Nottingham Forest last season as he played a key role in helping them gain promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Spence was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season following a string of impressive performances down the right side and his potential has attracted interest from Tottenham.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie claims that Spurs are now on the verge of agreeing a deal with Middlesbrough worth £15m plus add-ons to sign the defender.

Downie says talks between all parties are at an advanced stage and Tottenham hope to have the transfer wrapped-up by the weekend as Conte closes-in on yet another signing.

Tottenham have already snapped up Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma while a £60m deal is in place for Everton striker Richarlison. The spending isn’t going to stop there as Spurs look to close-out a £28m double swoop for Estupinan and Spence.