Christian Eriksen to join Man Utd on 3-year deal

Christian Eriksen is set to undergo a medical after verbally agreeing to join Manchester United on a three-year contract, according to The Athletic.

Eriksen is available on a free transfer after his short-term deal with Brentford ran out last month. The 30-year-old returned to the Premier League earlier this year after signing a six-month deal with the Bees back in January.

His time at Brentford was a huge success and Thomas Frank was desperate to sign the Danish international on a permanent basis, however, Manchester United also put forward a tempting proposal.

Eriksen has been mulling over his options in recent weeks but The Athletic are one of several media outlets who claim today that the attacking midfielder has now agreed to join Man Utd.

The report says Eriksen has accepted a three-year contract at Old Trafford and the paperwork is now being drawn up to finalise the transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Eriksen’s medical is already booked-in and the player opted to join United following successful talks with new boss Erik ten Hag.

United will hope there are no issues with the medial. Eriksen was fitted with a implantable cardioverter-defibrillator after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

Assuming the midfielder comes through the tests alright, Eriksen is set to become Manchester United’s first summer signing as ten Hag kicks-off his squad overhaul.

Eriksen has vast Premier League experience having played over 220 times in the English top flight so he won’t need any time to adapt and will be ready to hit the ground running.

The former Tottenham star is able to play in a central attacking midfield role or out wide on the left wing so he’ll give ten Hag a versatile option next season.

Eriksen will provide competition to Bruno Fernandes in the No.10 position but could play alongside the Portuguese international depending on what formation ten Hag deploys at Old Trafford.

He’s unlikely to be the last through the door this summer as United are also on the verge of signing left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord while they continue to be strongly linked with Frenkie de Jong and Lisandro Martinez.