Chelsea considering move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea are considering a stunning move for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Portugal international returned to United after 12 years last summer. He had a terrific homecoming season with 24 goals and three assists from 38 appearances in all competitions.

Despite his efforts, the Red Devils finished only sixth in the top-flight. As a result, they will be playing Europa League football, which is a prime reason behind Ronaldo’s desire to leave.

Ronaldo is driven by the ambition of playing Champions League football for the 20th straight campaign, and The Athletic claim that Chelsea could be an option for the 37-year-old.

Blues owner Todd Boehly is said to be intrigued by the prospect of recruiting such an iconic figure. Manager Thomas Tuchel is also an admirer, but it is unclear whether he would approve.

While talks need to be held between Tuchel and Ronaldo over the style of play, United could also act as a stumbling block by refusing to do business with a direct Premier League rival.

Our view:

Ronaldo single-handedly won several games for United last season, but his contributions were not sufficient as the club were defensively vulnerable throughout the campaign.

If he were to join Chelsea, he could be part of a better organised outfit. He may also score more goals with high quality crosses being delivered, particular from Reece James.

Ronaldo would also have the opportunity to play Champions League football, and stands a better chance of winning silverware with a team that are well suited to Tuchel’s system.

The big question is whether Tuchel would prefer to sign him. Chelsea would have no problems meeting the financial figures, but Ronaldo may not be a long-term solution.

Meanwhile, it may take a huge effort to change the stance of United, who would not want to strengthen Chelsea. The Blues are one of their main contenders for a top-four league finish.