Official: Chelsea complete the signing of Raheem Sterling

Chelsea have completed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, the club have announced.

The Blues were locked in negotiations with City for Sterling for the last few weeks. The Englishman is now in the United States to join up with his teammates. He recently completed his medicals in London.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea will pay Manchester City £50m including add-ons and Sterling has signed with the London club for five seasons with the option of extending it for one more.

The 26-year-old attacker will be earning more than the £300,000/week contract he was on at City (Daily Mail). His new deal will make him one of the top three earners in the Premier League.

The Three Lions star is an experienced campaigner. He has made 320 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 109 goals and assisting on 77 occasions.

The former City winger is now the first signing for Chelsea under new owner Todd Boehly, and it’s certainly a statement of intent.

Our View

Thomas Tuchel has already parted ways with Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian was let go this summer following a rather poor comeback season after he was bought for £97.5 million last summer. The Belgian could not cement his place in the starting eleven and fell out of favour in the latter half of the season. Hakim Ziyech could also be on his way to joining AC Milan.

Therefore, Tuchel is in need of a proper attacker who can be a genuine goal-scorer. Since the 2017/18 season, Sterling has hit double figures in terms of goals so he’ll certainly bring Chelsea a much needed threat in the final third.

Sterling has excellent vision and his pace will be a very useful asset for Chelsea given Tuchel likes to play on the counter-attack, so he should prove to be a terrific addition for the Blues.

Chelsea are also locked in talks with Napoli for Kalidou Koulibaly (Fabrizio Romano). They are close to signing the centre-back, having already agreed on personal terms with the Senegalese defender. There is also a total agreement on the transfer fee, so we should see another big-name player arriving at Stamford Bridge soon.