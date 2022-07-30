Benjamin Pavard an interesting option for Chelsea

Chelsea consider Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard as an ‘interesting option’ after being offered his services, Sport1 report.

The Blues are looking for reinforcements at the heart of the defence this summer after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.

They have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, but the hierarchy are planning to pursue two more central defenders before the transfer deadline.

According to Sport1, both United and Chelsea have been offered Pavard’s services through his advisor, but the former are not interested in signing him.

Chelsea, however, see him as an ‘interesting option’ to explore, but they still have plenty of work to do to convince Bayern to sanction his departure.

The German champions could sell him for a ‘handsome transfer fee’, but they have not ruled out the possibility of keeping him for the forthcoming campaign.

Our view:

Pavard has predominantly operated as the right-back for Bayern, but he has the desire to become a regular centre-back in the prime of his playing career.

Chelsea can certainly offer him that opportunity. The club are eyeing three top signings for their central defence, and have so far landed just one in Koulibaly.

After missing out on the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Nathan Ake and Jules Kounde, Pavard could be a viable target as he would provide the Blues with two solutions.

Pavard can comfortably operate from the right side of the back three as seen last season with Bayern. He can also feature in the right wing-back spot when needed.

The German’s main objective remains to play in central defence, but Chelsea could also utilise him occasionally in the wing-back role if Reece James is being rested.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek can also operate from the position, but the former continues to be regularly linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.

Pavard currently has less than two years remaining on his contract. It is unclear what a handsome fee could be. Bayern may look to recoup the £31.5m sum paid to Stuttgart.