Erik ten Hag looking to sign Hakim Ziyech

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is keen on landing the services of Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech, France Football journalist Nabil Djellit reports.

The Red Devils have made three signings this summer in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, and more arrivals are expected over the coming weeks.

A new forward could be a priority for Ten Hag, and it now appears Ziyech has emerged as the prime target after the club’s struggles to land Antony from Ajax this summer.

United have been touted to sign Antony for several weeks, but a move seems unlikely at the moment with Ajax said to be demanding a staggering £84m for his departure.

Hence, they are bound to look at alternatives. As per Djellit, Ten Hag has made it a priority to sign Ziyech, but United’s hierarchy are yet to give the green light for the move.

Our view:

The right-wing position has been a concern for United over the past few years. Jadon Sancho was signed from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but he had a difficult debut season.

The England international managed just eight goal contributions. There should be an improvement after a bright pre-season, but Ten Hag may still want quality competition.

Ziyech has struggled to live up to the high expectations since his switch to Chelsea two years ago, but he fared much better than Sancho last term with 14 goal involvements.

With a move Antony looking unlikely this summer, Ziyech could be seen as a stop-gap option. The Morocco international could also find consistency under his ex-Ajax boss.

Ziyech was fantastic for the Dutch giants under Ten Hag’s guidance between 2018 and 2020, and a reunion could bring the best out of him as he is familiar to his playing style.

The big question is whether the United board will back Ten Hag to sign the 29-year-old. He is valued at £25.2 million by Transfermarkt, and the club may need to make a similar outlay.