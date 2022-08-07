Arsenal plotting late move for Moussa Diaby

Arsenal are preparing a late transfer approach for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby, Football Insider claim.

The north London giants were interested in signing Raphinha from Leeds earlier this summer, but he was always insistent on joining Barcelona.

The Gunners are bound to pursue an alternative target and Football Insider claim that Diaby has emerged as a top target to bolster the club’s attack.

Diaby is currently valued in the region of £60 million by Leverkusen, but Arsenal are optimistic of luring him for a lesser fee before the window shuts.

Gunners owner Stan Kroenke has given the go-ahead for the transfer. He is said to have approved it before the club’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Friday.

Our view:

Arsenal currently have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as the first-choice wingers. Emile Smith Rowe was the regular deputy to Martinelli on the left flank earlier this year.

Similarly, Nicolas Pepe has been regarded as the back-up option on the right wing, but his inconsistency has meant that Saka has tended to play 90 minutes on most occasions.

With the congested schedule due to the World Cup, the Gunners can ill-afford to place a heavy workload on Saka, considering he would also be featuring for England in Qatar.

There is the risk of an injury if he does not get a breather. Hence, Arsenal need a quality competitor and Diaby provides exactly that with his regular goal contributions at Leverkusen.

The France international bagged 17 goals and 14 assists for Leverkusen last campaign. The Premier League provides a much more difficult challenge, but he should stand up to it.

Bundesliga players tend to take time to adapt. It could be similar for Diaby. The 23-year-old could begin as a substitute and may start games once he starts finding his feet in the league.

He appears an ideal Raphinha alternative. Similar to Raphinha, he is left-footed and likes to cut inside. However, he is more versatile and can play on either wing or up front.