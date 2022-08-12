Man City eyeing swoop for Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney

Current Premier League champions Manchester City are interested in bringing Arsenal’s star left-back Kieran Tierney to the club, according to The Telegraph.

After letting Oleksandr Zinchenko join Premier League counterparts Arsenal in a £32m deal last month, The Cityzens’ search for a new left-back is an open secret.

Having lost out to Chelsea in the bid to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton, Pep Guardiola’s team turned their attention to Anderlecht’s Sergio Gómez. However, it’s unclear whether he will stay at Etihad Stadium this season, with a loan move very much on the cards.

Thus, their search to add another body at the left full-back area has not stopped. Other players that City are reportedly trying to bring in are Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi and Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro.

Both are believed to be ahead of Tierney in the pecking order. Which will come as a relief to the Arsenal faithful, who would not want their Scotsman to depart just as Arteta’s looks to have built a squad packed with depth.

Although Zinchenko was brought in to add more competition to the left-back area at the Emirates Stadium, Tierney is still clearly seen as a favourite for that position.

Last week, even though it was the Ukrainian who started ahead of the former Celtic man at Selhurst Park, few people would expect things to go that way for the majority of this season.

That’s the reason we might see Zinchenko more in midfield, than a place that Tierney has made his own, whenever he has been fully fit for Arsenal.

Tierney has made 88 appearances for the Gunners since his move from Celtic in the summer of 2019. In that time period, he has scored eight goals and assisted 12 times, and has established himself as a true fan-favourite.

Maybe next summer, it would be good for both parties to part ways, when Nuno Tavares comes back from France, after an invaluable season with French side Marseille.

But right now, selling one of their most prized assets, who’s also considered as one of the leaders in the dressing room, would make little sense for Arsenal.

If the North London outfit intend to reach the next level in their process, they have to keep their best players, on top of adding world class recruits. Signing Zinchenko only to sell Tierney would be like moving one step forwards and two steps back.