Man Utd interested in signing Mauro Icardi on loan

Manchester United are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi this summer, according to Argentine outlet TyC Sports.

In Thursday’s press conference, Les Parisiens manager Christophe Galtier made it clear that the club are looking to find a solution for Icardi, who is surplus to requirements.

Icardi has been training away from the main group in recent days and TyC Sports report that United and Galatasaray are among clubs interested in signing him on loan.

Manchester United are prepared to pursue him on loan with an option to buy. According to the outlet, Icardi would also welcome the prospect of moving to the Premier League with them.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray have already been in contact with Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara, but only seem willing to pay part of his current wages of around £157,000-a-week.

Our view:

Icardi was a superb performer for Inter Milan between 2013 and 2019. He bagged an impressive 124 goals and 29 assists from just 219 appearances across all competitions.

His goal ratio has come down since his move to Paris Saint-Germain (0.41 from 0.56), and this has been largely due to the fact that he has not been a consistent starter for them.

With a move to Old Trafford, he could become the main man in attack. Cristiano Ronaldo was an undisputed starter when fit last term, but the Portuguese could still leave this summer.

Ronaldo is said to be eager to play Champions League football for a 20th-straight season, and we won’t be surprised if the 37-year-old makes way before the transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, Icardi’s wages should not prove a stumbling block for United. With a temporary switch, there is a lesser risk involved, suppose the Argentine struggles to find his feet.

Otherwise, the 29-year-old could prove a bargain signing, particularly if the club can negotiate a low buy clause.

Paris Saint-Germain signed him from Inter for £45 million in 2020 after a year-long loan. It is quite clear that they will need to accept a significant loss for his permanent departure.