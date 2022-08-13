Arsenal vs Leicester City: Confirmed Line-Ups

Arsenal play their first home game of the new Premier League season this afternoon when Leicester City arrive at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Crystal Palace on the opening night of the season. Aaron Ramsdale retains the No.1 shirt having established himself as Arsenal’s first choice goalkeeper last season. Matt Turner will act as his back-up from the bench.

William Saliba keeps his place at centre-back following his Man of the Match performance for Arsenal against Palace so the Frenchman line-ups alongside Gabriel this afternoon. Ben White, therefore, starts at right-back once again with Takehiro Tomiyasu only fit enough to return to the bench having recently recovered from a muscle injury.

Oleksandr Zinechenko starts at left-back for Arsenal after his impressive debut last time out. Kieran Tierney made his injury return with a late cameo at Selhurst Park and he has to settle for a place among the substitutes again today.

Thomas Partey starts once again for the Gunners and he’s joined by Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park. Martin Odegaard captains Arsenal again today in the attacking midfield position while Bukayo Saka lines-up on the right flank after impressing last time out.

Gabriel Martinelli is rewarded with another start for the Gunners after opening the scoring against Palace last weekend. Emile Smith Rowe has to settle for a place on the bench after returning to fitness following a knock which kept him out of the trip to Selhurst Park.

Gabriel Jesus impressed on his debut and the Brazilian once again leads the line up front for Arsenal this afternoon. Therefore, Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe remain on the bench for the North Londoners.

As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy leads the line up front and he’ll be looking to continue his excellent record against the Guuners. James Maddison supports Vardy in attack while reported Arsenal target Youri Tielemans starts in midfield for the Foxes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Pepe, Lokonga, Elneny.

Leicester

Ward; Fofana, Evans, Amartey; Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Justin; Maddison; Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Thomas.