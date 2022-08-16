Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Pino

Arsenal director Edu was not travelling to Spain for talks over a deal to sign Yeremi Pino after he was spotted boarding a plane to Valencia over the weekend, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta has enjoyed an excellent summer transfer window so far having snapped-up Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have also arrived to add depth to the Arsenal squad.

However, Arteta has admitted he’d still like to make further additions to his squad before the window closes at the end of the month and a new winger is reportedly a priority for the Spanish coach.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have cemented their starting positions out wide for Arsenal but Arteta has very little top class competition for the duo. Reiss Nelson has failed to make the breakthrough while Arsenal are hoping to offload Nicolas Pepe after a disappointing spell at the club.

Therefore, it makes sense for Arteta to be in the market for a wide forward and Pino has emerged as a target in recent weeks. Spanish outlet Mediterraneo claimed last week that Arsenal were in talks with the players agent and Villarreal have admitted they’d be forced to cash-in if a suitable offer arrived.

Pino has a release clause set at £67.7m [€80m] but Mediterraneo suggest that £34m [€40m] could be enough to tempt Unai Emery’s side to sell with Arsenal believed to be leading the race for his signature.

Edu speculation

Sporting director Edu sparked speculation that he was flying out to hold talks about signing Pino after being spotted boarding a plane to Spain over the weekend.

However, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update and claims Edu was NOT travelling to Spain for talks over Pino and revealed that the 19-year-old’s agent are based in the UK.

Romano also says Arsenal will face stiff competition to sign the winger as three Premier League clubs have been tracking the Spanish international following his emergence at Villarreal.

Pino came through the youth ranks at Villarreal after joining the club in 2017 and he’s established himself as an important player since breaking into the first team in 2020. He’s also been capped four times by Spain having represented his country at various youth levels.

The teenager is predominantly used as a right-winger but can play anywhere across the front three so he would give Arteta options in the final third if Arsenal were to lure him to North London this summer.