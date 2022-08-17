Man Utd in talks to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid

Manchester United officials held talks with the agent of Joao Felix in Madrid on Tuesday as they target a stunning move for the Atletico Madrid forward, according to Marca.

The Red Devils are desperately trying to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes after enduring a nightmare start to the new Premier League campaign following defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Erik ten Hag is in the market for another central midfielder to offer competition to Fred and Scott McTominay and Casemiro is the latest player to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Marca suggests that Man Utd are showing a keen interest in signing the Brazilian international this summer and could test Real Madrid’s resolve with a formal offer.

Casemiro is an important first team player at the Bernabeu but Carlo Ancelotti is stacked with options in midfield so Madrid may decide to cash-in on the 30-year-old if a suitable offer arrives from Man Utd.

Ten Hag is also desperately trying to bring in a new forward and Marca claims that Manchester United officials held talks with the agents of Joao Felix at a hotel in Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Spanish outlet suggests that United are targeting an audacious swoop for the Portuguese forward and could use Atletico’s interest in Cristiano Ronaldo to try and get a deal agreed.

Ronaldo out, Felix in?

Atletico are keen to keep hold of Felix but Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer and Diego Simeone is reportedly hoping to lure him back to Madrid. Therefore, Man Utd may be able to tempt Atletico into cashing-in on Felix with Ronaldo lined-up as a direct replacement.

Felix joined Atletico in a mega £113m deal from Benfica in 2019 but has struggled to live up to his price tag in Spain. The 22-year-old has been plagued by injury issues that have restricted him to starting just 49 La Liga games over the past three years.

The youngster has scored just 30 goals in 111 appearances in all competitions for Atletico, and his value has subsequently dropped to £63m according to Transfermarkt.

It remains to be seen what Atletico would want for Felix’s signature this summer but there is no denying his talent, so he could prove to be an excellent signing for Man Utd if he was to get back to his best form in England.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but it appears United are targeting a stunning double swoop for Casemiro and Felix during the closing weeks of the window.